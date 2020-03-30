3D Systems Corporation [DDD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $7.95 after DDD shares went up by 7.14% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to 3D Systems Corporation [DDD], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DDD an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.96, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.29.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] sitting at -9.10% and its Gross Margin at 44.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -107.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16. 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.53.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has 120.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 891.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.20 to 12.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 10.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of 3D Systems Corporation [DDD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.