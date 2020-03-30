Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ: AXAS] gained by 10.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.13 price per share at the time. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation represents 166.38M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 19.23M with the latest information.

The Abraxas Petroleum Corporation traded at the price of $0.13 with 3.6 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AXAS shares recorded 2.40M.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ:AXAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] sitting at 23.70% and its Gross Margin at 70.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.20. These measurements indicate that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] has 166.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 15.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.