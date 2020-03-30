ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] dipped by -7.89% on the last trading session, reaching $2.83 price per share at the time. ADMA Biologics Inc. represents 87.46M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 268.50M with the latest information.

The ADMA Biologics Inc. traded at the price of $2.83 with 1.59 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADMA shares recorded 2.35M.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADMA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.82, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] is sitting at 4.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -34.60%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.33. ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.06.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has 87.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 268.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.45 to 6.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.31, which indicates that it is 23.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.