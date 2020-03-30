AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.[MITT] stock saw a move by -4.82% on Friday, touching 4.77 million. Based on the recent volume, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MITT shares recorded 34.41M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] stock could reach median target price of $16.00.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] stock additionally went down by -13.38% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -74.43% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MITT stock is set at -76.64% by far, with shares price recording returns by -75.25% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MITT shares showcased -75.00% decrease. MITT saw 17.53 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MITT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.95, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] sitting at 52.20% and its Gross Margin at 40.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.70. These measurements indicate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.95. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.10 and P/E Ratio of 1.65. These metrics all suggest that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has 34.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 135.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 17.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 67.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.20. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.