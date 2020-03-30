The share price of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE: AIM] inclined by $2.04, presently trading at $2.76. The company’s shares saw 624.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.38 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AIM fall by -6.85% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.45 compared to +0.67 of all time high it touched on 03/30/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 19.30%, while additionally dropping -71.88% during the last 12 months. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.83. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.07% increase from the current trading price.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE:AIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has 25.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 52.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 14.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 624.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.66, which indicates that it is 12.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.