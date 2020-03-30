American Airlines Group Inc.[AAL] stock saw a move by -9.85% on Friday, touching 31.13 million. Based on the recent volume, American Airlines Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AAL shares recorded 475.22M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock additionally went up by 35.26% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -31.84% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AAL stock is set at -54.56% by far, with shares price recording returns by -52.68% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AAL shares showcased -48.36% decrease. AAL saw 35.24 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is sitting at 3.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Fundamental Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 61.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] has 475.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.01 to 35.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 16.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.