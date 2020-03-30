The share price of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] inclined by $8.62, presently trading at $8.14. The company’s shares saw 14.65% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.10 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AEO fall by -6.86% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 9.31 compared to -0.60 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -36.46%, while additionally dropping -62.85% during the last 12 months. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.53. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.39% increase from the current trading price.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.14, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 35.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.58 and P/E Ratio of 7.27. These metrics all suggest that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has 177.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.10 to 24.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 11.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.