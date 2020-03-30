American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] stock went down by -2.43% or -0.62 points down from its previous closing price of 25.51. The stock reached $24.89 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AIG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 32.66% in the period of the last 7 days.

AIG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $26.76, at one point touching $25.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -57.57%. The 52-week high currently stands at 58.66 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -40.81% after the recent low of 16.07.

American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to American International Group Inc. [AIG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AIG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.85, with the high estimate being $66.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $57.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American International Group Inc. [AIG] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American International Group Inc. [AIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American International Group Inc. [AIG] sitting at 13.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.49.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] has 941.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.07 to 58.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 13.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American International Group Inc. [AIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American International Group Inc. [AIG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.