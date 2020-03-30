Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.[APLE] stock saw a move by -5.43% on Friday, touching 4.89 million. Based on the recent volume, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of APLE shares recorded 236.73M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] stock could reach median target price of $13.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] stock additionally went up by 68.84% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -31.23% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of APLE stock is set at -45.12% by far, with shares price recording returns by -43.79% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, APLE shares showcased -44.78% decrease. APLE saw 16.88 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.48 compared to high within the same period of time.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APLE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.05, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.57.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] sitting at 18.50% and its Gross Margin at 55.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.60. These measurements indicate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.80. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.56 and P/E Ratio of 11.79. These metrics all suggest that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has 236.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.48 to 16.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 18.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.