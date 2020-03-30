Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] gained by 1.74% on the last trading session, reaching $252.06 price per share at the time. Apple Inc. represents 4.56B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1130.80B with the latest information.

The Apple Inc. traded at the price of $252.06 with 19.16 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AAPL shares recorded 48.88M.

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Apple Inc. [AAPL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $247.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apple Inc. [AAPL] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.15.

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Inc. [AAPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Inc. [AAPL] sitting at 24.70% and its Gross Margin at 37.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.50. These measurements indicate that Apple Inc. [AAPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] has 4.56B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1130.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 170.27 to 327.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 5.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Inc. [AAPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Inc. [AAPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.