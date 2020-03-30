Arconic Inc.[ARNC] stock saw a move by -5.87% on Friday, touching 5.82 million. Based on the recent volume, Arconic Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ARNC shares recorded 463.10M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Arconic Inc. [ARNC] stock could reach median target price of $36.00.

Arconic Inc. [ARNC] stock additionally went up by 25.89% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -45.10% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ARNC stock is set at -12.81% by far, with shares price recording returns by -46.54% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ARNC shares showcased -36.58% decrease. ARNC saw 34.27 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.38 compared to high within the same period of time.

Arconic Inc. [NYSE:ARNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Arconic Inc. [ARNC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARNC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.68, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $36.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arconic Inc. [ARNC] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arconic Inc. [ARNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arconic Inc. [ARNC] sitting at 7.30% and its Gross Margin at 20.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.48. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ARNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arconic Inc. [ARNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 128.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Arconic Inc. [ARNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.09 and P/E Ratio of 16.13. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Arconic Inc. [ARNC] has 463.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.38 to 34.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 14.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arconic Inc. [ARNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arconic Inc. [ARNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.