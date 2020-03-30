AT&T Inc.[T] stock saw a move by -0.46% on Friday, touching 18.08 million. Based on the recent volume, AT&T Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of T shares recorded 7.36B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

AT&T Inc. [T] stock additionally went up by 4.89% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -16.48% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of T stock is set at -3.77% by far, with shares price recording returns by -23.80% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, T shares showcased -20.17% decrease. T saw 39.70 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 26.08 compared to high within the same period of time.

AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to AT&T Inc. [T], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AT&T Inc. [T] is sitting at 3.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Fundamental Analysis of AT&T Inc. [T]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AT&T Inc. [T] sitting at 15.40% and its Gross Margin at 53.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

AT&T Inc. [T] has 7.36B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 219.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.08 to 39.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 6.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AT&T Inc. [T] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AT&T Inc. [T], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.