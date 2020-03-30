The share price of Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] inclined by $1.82, presently trading at $1.69. The company’s shares saw 404.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.34 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AYTU jumped by 33.82% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.2200 compared to -0.1801 of all time high it touched on 03/24/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 230.91%, while additionally gaining 5.20% during the last 12 months. Aytu BioScience Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.31% increase from the current trading price.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 74.20%.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has 51.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 93.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 2.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 404.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.30, which indicates that it is 17.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.