Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] opened at $21.68 and closed at $21.60 a share within trading session on 03/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.06% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $22.26.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] had 41.74 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 77.11M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.55%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.70%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 17.95 during that period and BAC managed to take a rebound to 35.72 in the last 52 weeks.

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Bank of America Corporation [BAC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BAC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.25, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $36.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is sitting at 3.76. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.72.

Fundamental Analysis of Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] sitting at 63.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.50. These measurements indicate that Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70. Its Return on Equity is 10.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BAC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 162.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 99.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.50 and P/E Ratio of 8.08. These metrics all suggest that Bank of America Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has 9.18B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 198.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.95 to 35.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 8.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bank of America Corporation [BAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation [BAC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.