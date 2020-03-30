The share price of Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] inclined by $80.17, presently trading at $79.79. The company’s shares saw 15.47% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 69.10 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BAX jumped by 5.33% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 80.74 compared to +4.04 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -5.32%, while additionally gaining 0.13% during the last 12 months. Baxter International Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $91.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.92% increase from the current trading price.

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Baxter International Inc. [BAX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BAX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.79, with the high estimate being $104.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $95.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.15.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 42.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.61. Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.63 and P/E Ratio of 40.10. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has 509.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.10 to 95.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 6.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Baxter International Inc. [BAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Baxter International Inc. [BAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.