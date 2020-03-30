Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] opened at $60.49 and closed at $62.47 a share within trading session on 03/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.59% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $59.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] had 1.67 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.80M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.46%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.86%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 48.10 during that period and BBY managed to take a rebound to 91.99 in the last 52 weeks.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BBY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $59.51, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $79.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.82.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 23.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.34. Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.85 and P/E Ratio of 10.25. These metrics all suggest that Best Buy Co. Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has 258.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.10 to 91.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 10.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.