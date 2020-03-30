BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] stock went up by 1.31% or 0.02 points up from its previous closing price of 1.91. The stock reached $1.93 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BCRX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.14% in the period of the last 7 days.

BCRX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.03, at one point touching $1.91. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -79.10%. The 52-week high currently stands at 9.26 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -75.82% after the recent low of 1.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 91.60%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has 160.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 306.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.38 to 9.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 10.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.