Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] shares went lower by -4.44% from its previous closing of 21.85, now trading at the price of $20.88, also subtracting -0.97 points. Is BXMT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.39 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BXMT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 133.91M float and a 15.68% run over in the last seven days. BXMT share price has been hovering between 40.62 and 12.67 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BXMT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.88, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] sitting at 34.80% and its Gross Margin at 48.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.60. These measurements indicate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.02. Its Return on Equity is 8.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BXMT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 334.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 330.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 53.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.93 and P/E Ratio of 8.88. These metrics all suggest that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has 141.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.67 to 40.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 29.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.