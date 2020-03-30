The share price of Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] inclined by $230.69, presently trading at $237.96. The company’s shares saw 52.87% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 155.67 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AVGO jumped by 20.01% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 244.80 compared to +45.36 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.79%, while additionally dropping -22.86% during the last 12 months. Broadcom Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $293.93. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 55.97% increase from the current trading price.

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Broadcom Inc. [AVGO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AVGO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $238.48, with the high estimate being $372.00, the low estimate being $210.00 and the median estimate amounting to $300.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $230.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] sitting at 15.90% and its Gross Margin at 55.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.52. Its Return on Equity is 10.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AVGO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 120.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.82 and P/E Ratio of 39.39. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has 421.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 97.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 155.67 to 331.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 9.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.