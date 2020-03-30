Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: COG] gained by 6.34% on the last trading session, reaching $17.27 price per share at the time. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation represents 414.04M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 6.72B with the latest information.

The Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation traded at the price of $17.27 with 3.15 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of COG shares recorded 10.86M.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is sitting at 4.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.81.

Fundamental Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] sitting at 46.30% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00. These measurements indicate that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has 414.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.06 to 27.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.04, which indicates that it is 11.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.