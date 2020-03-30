Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] shares went lower by -11.55% from its previous closing of 14.41, now trading at the price of $12.74, also subtracting -1.67 points. Is CCL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 29.63 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CCL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 436.37M float and a 20.08% run over in the last seven days. CCL share price has been hovering between 56.04 and 7.90 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 2/28/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] sitting at 15.70% and its Gross Margin at 38.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40. These measurements indicate that Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has 812.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.90 to 56.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 23.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.