The share price of Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE: CHK] inclined by $0.17, presently trading at $0.16. The company’s shares saw 29.14% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.12 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CHK fall by -10.38% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.2071 compared to -0.0208 of all time high it touched on 03/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -34.60%, while additionally dropping -94.58% during the last 12 months.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE:CHK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.58.

Fundamental Analysis of Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 78.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14. Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.85.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has 2.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 369.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 3.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.77, which indicates that it is 13.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] a Reliable Buy?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.