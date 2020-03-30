Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $37.99 after CHWY shares went up by 5.06% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Chewy Inc. [CHWY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 10/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHWY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.99, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $36.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] sitting at -5.60% and its Gross Margin at 22.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -51.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] has 372.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.62 to 41.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chewy Inc. [CHWY] a Reliable Buy?

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.