CIT Group Inc. [CIT] took an downward turn with a change of -7.64%, trading at the price of $17.78 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.0 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CIT Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.04M shares for that time period. CIT monthly volatility recorded 13.29%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.94%. PS value for CIT stocks is 0.94 with PB recorded at 0.29.

CIT Group Inc. [NYSE:CIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to CIT Group Inc. [CIT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CIT Group Inc. [CIT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CIT Group Inc. [CIT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CIT Group Inc. [CIT] sitting at 47.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.30. These measurements indicate that CIT Group Inc. [CIT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.94. Its Return on Equity is 9.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CIT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.77 and P/E Ratio of 3.37. These metrics all suggest that CIT Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has 106.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.02 to 54.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 15.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CIT Group Inc. [CIT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CIT Group Inc. [CIT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.