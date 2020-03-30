Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] stock went up by 2.36% or 0.52 points up from its previous closing price of 21.96. The stock reached $22.48 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NET share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 1.10% in the period of the last 7 days.

NET had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $22.4854, at one point touching $20.41. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -10.16%. The 52-week high currently stands at 25.02 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 14.50.

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Cloudflare Inc. [NET], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NET an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.49, with the high estimate being $27.50, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cloudflare Inc. [NET] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cloudflare Inc. [NET] sitting at -31.50% and its Gross Margin at 77.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -31.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -24.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.94.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -70.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.06.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has 297.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.50 to 25.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cloudflare Inc. [NET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cloudflare Inc. [NET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.