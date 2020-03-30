Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] stock went up by 32.04% or 1.73 points up from its previous closing price of 5.40. The stock reached $7.13 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CLVS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 60.95% in the period of the last 7 days.

CLVS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $7.70, at one point touching $5.15. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -72.45%. The 52-week high currently stands at 25.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -70.73% after the recent low of 2.93.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLVS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.13, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 79.10%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 106.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.79.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] has 55.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 396.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.93 to 25.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 143.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.03, which indicates that it is 22.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.