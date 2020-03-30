Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] stock went down by -11.72% or -0.45 points down from its previous closing price of 3.84. The stock reached $3.39 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CDE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 16.10% in the period of the last 7 days.

CDE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.73, at one point touching $3.35. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -59.11%. The 52-week high currently stands at 8.29 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -20.05% after the recent low of 1.98.

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.39, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] sitting at -48.80% and its Gross Margin at 22.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -48.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29. Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.24.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has 275.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 933.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.98 to 8.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 15.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] a Reliable Buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.