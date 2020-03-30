Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $1.84 after CLNY shares went down by -17.11% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLNY an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] sitting at -70.40% and its Gross Margin at 50.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -51.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 94.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.26. Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.77.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has 526.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 6.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 19.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.