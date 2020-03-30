CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] shares went higher by 0.26% from its previous closing of 58.64, now trading at the price of $58.79, also adding 0.15 points. Is CRWD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.82 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CRWD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 113.06M float and a 19.96% run over in the last seven days. CRWD share price has been hovering between 101.88 and 31.95 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CRWD an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] is sitting at 4.37. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.28.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] sitting at -30.30% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -77.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.81. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 96.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has 212.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.95 to 101.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.