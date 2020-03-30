The share price of D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] inclined by $39.27, presently trading at $36.88. The company’s shares saw 44.57% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 25.51 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DHI jumped by 17.53% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 39.48 compared to +5.50 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -33.98%, while additionally dropping -11.50% during the last 12 months. D.R. Horton Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $59.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.39% increase from the current trading price.

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DHI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.88, with the high estimate being $69.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $62.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.69.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] sitting at 12.60% and its Gross Margin at 22.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.67. Its Return on Equity is 18.00%, and its Return on Assets is 11.30%. These metrics all suggest that D.R. Horton Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.30 and P/E Ratio of 7.86. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has 390.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.51 to 62.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 10.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.