Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] opened at $24.78 and closed at $23.87 a share within trading session on 03/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.06% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $22.90.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] had 2.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.76M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.06%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.16%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 14.55 during that period and FANG managed to take a rebound to 114.14 in the last 52 weeks.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FANG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.77, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.90.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 76.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79. Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.55 and P/E Ratio of 16.37. These metrics all suggest that Diamondback Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has 172.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.55 to 114.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 14.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] a Reliable Buy?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.