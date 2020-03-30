eBay Inc.[EBAY] stock saw a move by 3.35% on Friday, touching 5.04 million. Based on the recent volume, eBay Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EBAY shares recorded 795.55M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock could reach median target price of $38.00.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock additionally went up by 9.43% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -13.87% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EBAY stock is set at -17.94% by far, with shares price recording returns by -16.74% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EBAY shares showcased -22.47% decrease. EBAY saw 42.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 26.02 compared to high within the same period of time.

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to eBay Inc. [EBAY], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EBAY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.20, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for eBay Inc. [EBAY] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.48.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of eBay Inc. [EBAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for eBay Inc. [EBAY] sitting at 21.50% and its Gross Margin at 76.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.50. These measurements indicate that eBay Inc. [EBAY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.89. Its Return on Equity is 46.20%, and its Return on Assets is 8.90%. These metrics all suggest that eBay Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 293.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 251.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.93 and P/E Ratio of 14.96. These metrics all suggest that eBay Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] has 795.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.02 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 6.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is eBay Inc. [EBAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of eBay Inc. [EBAY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.