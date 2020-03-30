Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] gained by 1.87% on the last trading session, reaching $21.82 price per share at the time. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated represents 391.23M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.54B with the latest information.

The Elanco Animal Health Incorporated traded at the price of $21.82 with 4.39 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ELAN shares recorded 6.54M.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ELAN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.82, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] is sitting at 4.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.10.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 52.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 48.66 and P/E Ratio of 117.82. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has 391.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.17 to 35.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] a Reliable Buy?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.