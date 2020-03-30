EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] stock went down by -14.03% or -0.16 points down from its previous closing price of 1.14. The stock reached $0.98 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ENLC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -14.77% in the period of the last 7 days.

ENLC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.15, at one point touching $0.9601. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -92.52%. The 52-week high currently stands at 13.10 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -92.25% after the recent low of 0.90.

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE:ENLC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENLC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.98, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] is sitting at 2.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] sitting at -12.60% and its Gross Margin at 27.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10. EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.86.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] has 568.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 556.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 13.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.63, which indicates that it is 19.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] a Reliable Buy?

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.