Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] took an downward turn with a change of -5.89%, trading at the price of $14.87 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.25 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Equitable Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.34M shares for that time period. EQH monthly volatility recorded 10.68%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.63%. PS value for EQH stocks is 0.54 with PB recorded at 0.55.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.87, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 49.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65. Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has 493.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.89 to 27.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] a Reliable Buy?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.