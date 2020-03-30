Fastenal Company[FAST] stock saw a move by 3.44% on Friday, touching 1.55 million. Based on the recent volume, Fastenal Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FAST shares recorded 597.90M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Fastenal Company [FAST] stock could reach median target price of $36.00.

Fastenal Company [FAST] stock additionally went up by 8.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -11.36% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FAST stock is set at -2.25% by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.97% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FAST shares showcased -2.97% decrease. FAST saw 39.31 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 26.72 compared to high within the same period of time.

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Fastenal Company [FAST], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FAST an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.09, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $36.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fastenal Company [FAST] is sitting at 3.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fastenal Company [FAST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fastenal Company [FAST] sitting at 19.80% and its Gross Margin at 47.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Fastenal Company [FAST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.56. Its Return on Equity is 31.20%, and its Return on Assets is 21.10%. These metrics all suggest that Fastenal Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fastenal Company [FAST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.19 and P/E Ratio of 23.29. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fastenal Company [FAST] has 597.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.72 to 39.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 8.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fastenal Company [FAST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fastenal Company [FAST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.