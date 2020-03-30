FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] shares went lower by -0.18% from its previous closing of 38.67, now trading at the price of $38.60, also subtracting -0.07 points. Is FE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.8 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 539.37M float and a 12.60% run over in the last seven days. FE share price has been hovering between 52.51 and 32.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to FirstEnergy Corp. [FE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.60, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] sitting at 16.60% and its Gross Margin at 73.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.52. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 304.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 284.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.68 and P/E Ratio of 24.39. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has 541.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.00 to 52.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 9.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. [FE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.