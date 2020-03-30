Ford Motor Company [F] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $5.05 after F shares went down by -2.77% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Ford Motor Company [F], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give F an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ford Motor Company [F] is sitting at 3.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.08.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ford Motor Company [F]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ford Motor Company [F] sitting at 0.30% and its Gross Margin at 7.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.03. Its Return on Equity is 0.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.00%. These metrics suggest that this Ford Motor Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ford Motor Company [F] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 472.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 308.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.98. Ford Motor Company [F] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.11 and P/E Ratio of 171.84. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ford Motor Company [F] has 4.04B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.96 to 10.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 12.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ford Motor Company [F] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ford Motor Company [F], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.