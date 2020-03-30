The share price of Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] inclined by $18.22, presently trading at $17.35. The company’s shares saw 13.47% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 15.29 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BEN jumped by 2.66% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 18.27 compared to +0.45 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -23.37%, while additionally dropping -47.26% during the last 12 months. Franklin Resources Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $21.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.65% increase from the current trading price.

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BEN an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.35, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is sitting at 2.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.57.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] sitting at 26.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80. These measurements indicate that Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.15. Its Return on Equity is 12.60%, and its Return on Assets is 8.60%. These metrics all suggest that Franklin Resources Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 246.26 and P/E Ratio of 6.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has 521.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.29 to 35.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 10.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.