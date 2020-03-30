FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] took an downward turn with a change of -0.31%, trading at the price of $3.19 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.41 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while FS KKR Capital Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 4.02M shares for that time period. FSK monthly volatility recorded 16.50%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 25.60%. PS value for FSK stocks is 2.08 with PB recorded at 0.42.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FSK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.19, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has 509.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.90 to 6.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.