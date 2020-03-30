FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] stock went down by -1.29% or -0.02 points down from its previous closing price of 1.55. The stock reached $1.53 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FCEL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 27.05% in the period of the last 7 days.

FCEL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.65, at one point touching $1.51. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -65.54%. The 52-week high currently stands at 4.44 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -51.13% after the recent low of 0.13.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.33.

Fundamental Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has 224.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 348.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 4.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1041.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 11.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.