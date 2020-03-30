Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] took an downward turn with a change of -2.71%, trading at the price of $26.03 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.96 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.87M shares for that time period. GLPI monthly volatility recorded 15.45%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.73%. PS value for GLPI stocks is 5.14 with PB recorded at 2.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GLPI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.00, with the high estimate being $56.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] sitting at 60.40% and its Gross Margin at 89.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.80. These measurements indicate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.38 and P/E Ratio of 14.33. These metrics all suggest that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has 221.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.04 to 50.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 15.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.