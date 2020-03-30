Groupon Inc. [GRPN] took an downward turn with a change of -23.43%, trading at the price of $0.98 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 19.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Groupon Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 16.63M shares for that time period. GRPN monthly volatility recorded 19.30%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 30.21%. PS value for GRPN stocks is 0.26 with PB recorded at 1.83.

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Groupon Inc. [GRPN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Groupon Inc. [GRPN] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Groupon Inc. [GRPN] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 53.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has 451.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 578.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 3.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 30.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Groupon Inc. [GRPN] a Reliable Buy?

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.