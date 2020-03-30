Gulfport Energy Corporation[GPOR] stock saw a move by -14.10% on Friday, touching 2.07 million. Based on the recent volume, Gulfport Energy Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GPOR shares recorded 172.52M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] stock could reach median target price of $1.50.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] stock additionally went down by -24.29% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -40.62% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GPOR stock is set at -93.36% by far, with shares price recording returns by -83.03% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GPOR shares showcased -81.63% decrease. GPOR saw 8.24 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GPOR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.46, with the high estimate being $6.95, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 91.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.17. Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.67.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has 172.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 92.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 8.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 22.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.