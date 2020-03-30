HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] stock went up by 3.56% or 3.11 points up from its previous closing price of 87.33. The stock reached $90.44 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HCA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 11.25% in the period of the last 7 days.

HCA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $92.25, at one point touching $86.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -40.49%. The 52-week high currently stands at 151.97 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -32.12% after the recent low of 58.38.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HCA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.47, with the high estimate being $185.00, the low estimate being $102.00 and the median estimate amounting to $165.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] is sitting at 4.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] sitting at 13.60% and its Gross Margin at 83.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.81. Its Return on Equity is -95.80%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HCA financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] has 366.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.38 to 151.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 11.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.