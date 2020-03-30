Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] shares went lower by -2.41% from its previous closing of 0.58, now trading at the price of $0.57, also subtracting -0.01 points. Is HTBX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.58 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HTBX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 60.50M float and a -3.49% run over in the last seven days. HTBX share price has been hovering between 1.29 and 0.19 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -83.56. Its Return on Equity is -90.20%, and its Return on Assets is -68.70%. These metrics suggest that this Heat Biologics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.23. Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has 64.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 192.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.05, which indicates that it is 15.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.