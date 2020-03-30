Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] opened at $10.02 and closed at $9.82 a share within trading session on 03/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.27% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $9.94.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] had 3.41 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.46M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.37%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.83%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 7.43 during that period and HPE managed to take a rebound to 17.59 in the last 52 weeks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] is sitting at 3.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 33.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has 1.38B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.43 to 17.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 11.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.