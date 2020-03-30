Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: HST] dipped by -0.44% on the last trading session, reaching $11.23 price per share at the time. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. represents 779.73M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.80B with the latest information.

The Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. traded at the price of $11.23 with 5.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HST shares recorded 11.96M.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:HST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HST an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.23, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.46.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] sitting at 13.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80. These measurements indicate that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.85 and P/E Ratio of 8.94. These metrics all suggest that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has 779.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.86 to 19.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 14.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.