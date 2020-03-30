Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] gained by 16.36% on the last trading session, reaching $8.32 price per share at the time. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 125.30M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.04B with the latest information.

The Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at the price of $8.32 with 35.29 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of INO shares recorded 26.96M.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.32, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 258.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 97.37.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has 125.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.91 to 19.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 334.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 11.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.