Inseego Corp. [NASDAQ: INSG] shares went higher by 2.83% from its previous closing of 6.07, now trading at the price of $6.24, also adding 0.17 points. Is INSG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.73 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of INSG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 95.44M float and a 17.41% run over in the last seven days. INSG share price has been hovering between 9.75 and 3.61 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Inseego Corp. [NASDAQ:INSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Inseego Corp. [INSG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INSG an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inseego Corp. [INSG] is sitting at 4.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inseego Corp. [INSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inseego Corp. [INSG] sitting at -8.90% and its Gross Margin at 29.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -600.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.90.

Inseego Corp. [INSG] has 101.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 619.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.61 to 9.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 11.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inseego Corp. [INSG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inseego Corp. [INSG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.